Bruins' David Pastrnak: Records first career hat trick Tuesday
Pastrnak scored three goals while adding one assist, six shots, two PIM, two hits and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.
It was Pastrnak's first career hat trick. All three goals came in the third period, one of them on the power play, and the 21-year-old now has four multi-point performances in his last seven games, racking up five goals and 13 points over that span. If the Bruins are going to catch the Lightning for the Atlantic Division crown, Pastrnak will likely need to stay hot down the stretch.
