Bruins' David Pastrnak: Records two-goal effort Saturday
Pastrnak tallied two goals in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.
The 22-year-old winger has picked up where he left off after a breakout campaign in 2016-17, and now has eight goals and 13 points in 12 games. Only a minus-7 rating blemishes his totals in the early-going, and those should improve once Boston gets healthier. Expect his 19.4 shooting percentage to come down, but he's a fantasy stud so play him every night.
