Bruins' David Pastrnak: Records two helpers

Pastrnak posted a pair of power-play assists and a minus-1 rating with five shots on net in a 2-1 victory over the Jets on Friday.

The 23-year-old already has 16 goals with the man advantage, and now he possesses 13 power-play assists. He leads the league in power-play goals and could set career highs in both categories before the end of February. Behind those marks, he's well on his way to 50 goals and 100 points, both of which would also be new high-water marks as well. Pastrnak has a league-leading 37 goals and 72 points with a plus-15 rating in 52 games this season.