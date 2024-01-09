Pastrnak posted a power-play assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Pastrnak has remained steady since the holiday break, racking up four goals and eight assists over his last seven outings. The winger helped out on a Brad Marchand power-play marker in the first period Monday. Pastrnak ranks among the NHL's best in a variety of categories -- he's seventh in goals (24), tied for 10th in assists (32), fourth in points (56), fifth in power-play points (23) and first in shots on goal (193). The 27-year-old is an easy activation for fantasy managers whenever the Bruins are playing.