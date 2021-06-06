Pastrnak notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders in Game 4.

Pastrnak earned the secondary helper on David Krejci's second-period goal. The 25-year-old Pastrnak remains hot in the playoffs with five tallies and six helpers in nine games. He's picked up five points on the power play while adding 47 shots on net, a plus-4 rating and eight PIM. The top-line winger will look to lead the Bruins' offense back at home in Monday's Game 5.