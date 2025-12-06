Pastrnak (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup against New Jersey on Saturday, according to Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.

Pastrnak will miss his fifth straight game, but he appears to be progressing after skating before Friday's practice. He has generated 11 goals, 29 points, 86 shots on net and 37 hits through 25 appearances this season. Alex Steeves has been filling in on the top line during Pastrnak's absence.