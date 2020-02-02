Bruins' David Pastrnak: Retakes NHL goal lead
Pastrnak had a goal and two assists in a 6-1 win over the Wild on Saturday. All three points came on the power play.
The goal, which was his 38th, moved him one ahead of Alexander Ovechkin for the NHL lead. Pasta thinks he can snipe 50 this season and who are we to doubt that?
