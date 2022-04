Pastrnak (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Kevin Paul Dumont of The Boston Globe reports.

Pastrnak should return to his usual featured role following his eight-game absence, skating on the top line and first power-play unit versus New York. The 25-year-old winger has racked up 38 goals, 71 points and 304 shots on net through 69 contests this campaign.