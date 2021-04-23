Pastrnak tallied a goal and an assist with three shots and two PIM in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.
Pastrnak extended his point streak to five games with a second-period assist on Matt Grzelcyk's goal, then potted one of his own early in the third when he sent a wrist shot past Buffalo netminder Dustin Tokarski. The goal was Pastrnak's 18th of the year and gave him his third multi-point effort during his current five-game run. He's also a scorching plus-10 during that stretch.
