Bruins' David Pastrnak: Riding seven-game point streak

Pastrnak scored a goal and added an assist with six shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Pastrnak potted his 29th goal of the season to open the scoring in the first period, extending his point streak to seven games (three goals, nine assists). He later picked up the secondary assist on the first of two Jake DeBrusk power-play goals. Pastrnak's goal-scoring has leveled off as most expected it would -- Sunday's goal was his first in six games -- but he still boasts 58 points in 40 games.