Bruins' David Pastrnak: Rings up two assists

Pastrnak registered two assists -- one on the power play -- and three shots on goal in Monday's win over the Canadiens.

Pastrnak continues to tear it up with his fourth multi-point game in the last seven outings. The 22-year-old winger is finding success without Patrice Bergeron (ribs) on his line, and his success will likely bump up in Bergeron's return.

