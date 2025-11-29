Bruins' David Pastrnak: Ruled out Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pastrnak (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's home tilt against Detroit, Joe McDonald of NHL.com reports.
Head coach Marco Sturm doesn't think Pastrnak's injury will be long-term. The 29-year-old will miss his second straight contest and could miss some action next week as the Bruins play three times, including Tuesday in Detroit. Pastrnak has 11 goals and 29 points in 25 appearances this season.
