Bruins' David Pastrnak: Scoops up two helpers

Pastrnak notched two power-play assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

The 23-year-old is on another heater, recording five multi-point performances in the last eight games while piling up two goals and 11 points. On the season, Pastrnak has a dazzling 38 goals and 77 points through 56 games, and he's already only five points shy of establishing a new career high.