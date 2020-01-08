Bruins' David Pastrnak: Scores 32nd in road win
Pastrnak scored a goal on three shots and was plus-2 in a 6-2 win over Nashville on Tuesday.
Pastrnak opened the scoring just 96 seconds into the game, collecting his 32nd goal of the season. The goal was his second in as many games and extended his point streak to 10 games (five goals, 10 assists). The 23-year-old superstar has 62 points in 44 games. After consecutive 80-point seasons, Pastrnak is gunning for the 100-point plateau for the first time in his NHL career.
