Play

Bruins' David Pastrnak: Scores again

Pastrnak scored his 36th goal of the season in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Despite having his 12-game point streak snapped on Saturday against the Islanders, Pastrnak was right back on the scoreboard on Monday. He extended his league-lead in goals to five over Auston Matthews and is now only three away from setting a new career-high.

More News
Our Latest Stories