Bruins' David Pastrnak: Scores again
Pastrnak scored his 36th goal of the season in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Flyers.
Despite having his 12-game point streak snapped on Saturday against the Islanders, Pastrnak was right back on the scoreboard on Monday. He extended his league-lead in goals to five over Auston Matthews and is now only three away from setting a new career-high.
More News
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Streak at 12 games, 19 points•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Scores 32nd in road win•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Top power-play sniper in league•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Riding seven-game point streak•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Point streak at six games•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Continues collecting points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.