Bruins' David Pastrnak: Scores game winner
Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal in a 3-2 win against the Leafs on Saturday.
Pastrnak's 26th came with just 15 seconds left in the second period when he caught the Leafs sleeping and finished off a centering pass from Sean Kuraly in the slot. The Czech sniper snaps a three-game goal drought and now has three goals in January, and should be able to reach 40 quite easily this season. He remains an elite fantasy option with his goal-scoring prowess.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...