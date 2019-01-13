Bruins' David Pastrnak: Scores game winner

Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal in a 3-2 win against the Leafs on Saturday.

Pastrnak's 26th came with just 15 seconds left in the second period when he caught the Leafs sleeping and finished off a centering pass from Sean Kuraly in the slot. The Czech sniper snaps a three-game goal drought and now has three goals in January, and should be able to reach 40 quite easily this season. He remains an elite fantasy option with his goal-scoring prowess.