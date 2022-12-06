Pastrnak scored a goal on five shots in Monday's shootout defeat to the Golden Knights.

Pastrnak is rolling with eight goals in his last seven contests while racking up 35 shots over that stretch. With 17 tallies this season, the winger currently sits tied for fourth in the league behind Bo Horvat (20), Connor McDavid (22) and Jason Robertson (23). At his current pace, Pastrnak is on track to surpass the 50-goal threshold for the first time in his NHL career.