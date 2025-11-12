Pastrnak scored two goals and added one assist in a 5-3 victory over Toronto on Tuesday.

It was milestone night for Pasta, who scored his 400th and 401st goals of his career. Pastrnak scored the milestone goal (400) just 49 seconds into the second to give Bruins a 4-1 lead. That goal stood as the winner. Morgan Geekie made a beautiful one-touch pass from center ice that sent Pasta on a breakaway. He beat Dennis Hildeby and the Bruins bench poured over the boards to congratulate him. Pastrnak became the sixth player in Bruins history to reach the 400-goal mark, joining Johnny Bucyk (545), Phil Esposito (459), Patrice Bergeron (427), Brad Marchand (422) and Rick Middleton (402).