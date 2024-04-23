Pastrnak scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to Toronto.
Pastrnak put Boston ahead 2-1 with eight seconds remaining in the first period, one-timing a Pavel Zacha feed from the slot. It''s the first goal and the second point for Pastrnak in the playoffs after he tallied 47 goals and 110 points in the regular season.
