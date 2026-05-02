Pastrnak scored a goal in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Sabres in Game 6 of the first-round series.

The Bruins couldn't extend the series to a decisive Game 7, but Pastrnak was active on the scoresheet. He scored two of the team's three goals in the final two games of the series and finished the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs as the Bruins' leader in goals (three), assists (four), points (seven) and shots on goal (22). Pastrnak also notched 100 points (29 goals, 71 helpers) in 77 regular-season contests.