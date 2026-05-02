Bruins' David Pastrnak: Scores in Game 6 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pastrnak scored a goal in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Sabres in Game 6 of the first-round series.
The Bruins couldn't extend the series to a decisive Game 7, but Pastrnak was active on the scoresheet. He scored two of the team's three goals in the final two games of the series and finished the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs as the Bruins' leader in goals (three), assists (four), points (seven) and shots on goal (22). Pastrnak also notched 100 points (29 goals, 71 helpers) in 77 regular-season contests.
More News
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Gives Boston reprieve in OT•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Two-point effort in Game 2•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Three points in Game 1 loss•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Hits 100-point mark again•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: On cusp of 100-point mark•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Consistent excellence•