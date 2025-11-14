Pastrnak scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Senators.

Pastrnak was coming off a two-goal performance in the 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs and added another tally here, giving him four tallies during his ongoing three-game point streak. The star winger, who now has 402 goals in his career, has seven points (four goals, three helpers) in six outings in November, and he remains one of the most productive players on the Bruins' roster alongside Morgan Geekie.