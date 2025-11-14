Bruins' David Pastrnak: Scores on power play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pastrnak scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Senators.
Pastrnak was coming off a two-goal performance in the 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs and added another tally here, giving him four tallies during his ongoing three-game point streak. The star winger, who now has 402 goals in his career, has seven points (four goals, three helpers) in six outings in November, and he remains one of the most productive players on the Bruins' roster alongside Morgan Geekie.
More News
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Scores goals 400 and 401 of career•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: One goal from major milestone•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Closing in on big milestone•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Earns two points Tuesday•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Two-point effort in loss•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Dishes two helpers Tuesday•