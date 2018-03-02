Bruins' David Pastrnak: Scores twice in blowout win

Pastrnak had two goals and an assist in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Penguins.

Pastrnak came in with just one goal over his previous 11 games, but it's fair to say that slump is over. With 58 points in 62 games, the 21-year-old forward's on pace for 77 after finishing with 70 last season.

