Pastrnak scored a pair of goals on five shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Pastrnak tied the game at 1-1 with his second-period marker, and he added insurance in the third with an empty-netter. With Jake DeBrusk (lower body) on long-term injured reserve after sustaining an injury in the Winter Classic, the Bruins' have opted to reunite Pastrnak with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron at even strength. Pastrnak has eight goals and four helpers over his last nine games, and he may do even better with the lineup change. He has 27 tallies, 52 points, 188 shots, a plus-15 rating and 38 hits through 38 contests.