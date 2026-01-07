Pastrnak scored two goals on seven shots in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Kraken.

Pastrnak scored in the first and second periods to answer the Kraken's first two goals, but the game got away from the Bruins in the end. This was the star winger's third straight multi-point effort as he starts to heat up on offense again. He's now at 19 goals, 48 points, 133 shots on net, 32 PIM, 45 hits and a minus-10 rating through 38 appearances this season.