Pastrnak scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.
The Bruins have dropped nine games in a row, but Pastrnak has been one of the few players who have managed to remain consistent amid the team's recent struggles. Pastrnak is currently riding a three-game point streak with three goals and one assist over that stretch, and he's recorded 15 points (six goals, nine helpers) across his last 15 games.
