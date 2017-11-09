Bruins' David Pastrnak: Scores two points in loss

Pastrnak had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 setback against the Rangers on Wednesday.

Pastrnak is now at 16 points through 14 games. Once he gets his plus-minus situation straightened out (minus-7), the Bruins will likely have a top fantasy contributor at all levels. For now, keep plying him whenever he's got a game.

