Pastrnak set up both Boston goals in a 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday.

He's played seven games. He has 10 points. Pastrnak is actually scoring at a rate greater than his 95-point season last year. It's like that injury never happened. Pasta should be in your active lineup no matter the game. He's in the process of solidifying his place in the fantasy top-five.