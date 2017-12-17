Bruins' David Pastrnak: Scoring streak reaches 11 games

Pastrnak had an assist Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers to extend his point streak to 11 games (five goals, eight assists).

The streak matches the longest of his career and the longest of this NHL season, tying the Bolts' scoring studs, Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov. Pastrnak has 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) in 30 games this season, a pace that if maintained over the season will result in a new career high in both goals and points. You know what to do.