Bruins' David Pastrnak: Second straight two-point game

Pastrnak collected a goal and an assist with three shots Sunday in a 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

Pastrnak threw a centering pass in front that banked into the net off the skate of a Pittsburgh defender, giving the Bruins a seemingly comfortable 3-0 lead late in the first period. The Penguins eventually rallied for the win, but Pastrnak still enjoyed his second straight two-point game. He's got 37 goals -- one shy of his career high -- and 70 points in 50 games.