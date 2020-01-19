Bruins' David Pastrnak: Second straight two-point game
Pastrnak collected a goal and an assist with three shots Sunday in a 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh.
Pastrnak threw a centering pass in front that banked into the net off the skate of a Pittsburgh defender, giving the Bruins a seemingly comfortable 3-0 lead late in the first period. The Penguins eventually rallied for the win, but Pastrnak still enjoyed his second straight two-point game. He's got 37 goals -- one shy of his career high -- and 70 points in 50 games.
