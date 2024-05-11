Pastrnak had an assist in Friday's 6-2 home loss to the Panthers.
Pastrnak helped out on a Jake DeBrusk goal with a secondary assist in the Game 3 loss. The superstar winger also added three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-1 rating in 21:09 of ice time. More importantly, it was nice to see Pastrnak feeling no ill-effects after fighting Florida's Matthew Tkachuk in Game 2. Pastrnak and the Bruins will look to even up the series at two apiece Sunday in Boston.
