Bruins' David Pastrnak: Seeking first Rocket Richard

Pastrnak is currently tied with Alex Ovechkin for the league lead in goals with 48 in 70 games.

Although Pastrnak is currently tied with Alexander the Great, Ovechkin has reached the 48-goal mark in two fewer games, which would give the eight-time Richard winner a slight edge down the stretch should the NHL resume its season. Any way you slice it, Pastrnak has had the best campaign of his young career in 2019-20, having set new personal highs in goals (48), assists (47) and shots on goal (279) while averaging 18:58 of ice time per contest. Pastrnak should only continue to improve as he enters his age-24 season in 2020-21.