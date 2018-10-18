Bruins' David Pastrnak: Sees plenty of time on PP in loss

Pastrnak notched one assist Wednesday, in a 5-2 road defeat in Calgary.

The Czech-born forward led all Bruins skaters in power-play time, playing 5:16 with the man advantage Wednesday evening. He also happened to lead his team in giveaways as well. However, with points in each of his last five games, Pastrnak continues proving himself to be an elite offensive talent and considering he tallied 70 and 80 points respectively in the last two seasons, perhaps 2018-19 will see him reach the 90-point mark. Next up is the Oilers on Thursday.