Bruins' David Pastrnak: Sees point streak end
Pastrnak saw his ice time increase, but saw his seven-game point streak end in a 2-1 overtime win over the Avalanche on Sunday.
Pastrnak skated 20:42, the first time he has eclipsed 20 minutes since Jan. 16. Danton Heinen has taken over right-wing duties with center Patrice Bergeron and left wing Brad Marchand, but Pastrnak had been quietly producing points on the second line until today. He'll hope to get back on the scoresheet Tuesday against the Blackhawks.
