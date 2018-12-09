Bruins' David Pastrnak: Serves puck on platter

Pastrnak recorded two assists on Saturday during a 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Both the assists were primary as Pastrnak showed off his passing skill against a division rival. He also led the game in shots on goal with six. The Czech winger has lost his league lead in goals but still remains over a point-per-game this season with 34 points in 29 games.

