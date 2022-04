Pastrnak (undisclosed) is not expected in the lineup against Ottawa on Thursday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

The Bruins have yet to provide any sort of update on Pastrnak's status, so at this point, fantasy players should probably consider him out indefinitely. Whenever the 25-year-old winger is cleared to play, he should immediately slot back into a top-six role and could even reunite the 'Perfection Line' with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.