Pastrnak (undisclosed) won't be an option during the Bruins' upcoming two-game road trip, per the team's Monday announcement, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Pastrnak will have been out of action for eight games once the team returns to Boston to face the Rangers on Saturday. Prior to getting hurt, the winger has racked up five goals and five helpers in his previous six contests, including a pair of power-play points. Jake DeBrusk should continue to feature on the top-line during Pastrnak's absence while Curtis Lazar looks to fill a second-line role for at least Tuesday's matchup with St. Louis.