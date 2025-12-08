Bruins' David Pastrnak: Set to play during road trip
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pastrnak (undisclosed) told reporters Monday that he anticipates returning to action during Boston's three-game road trip, per Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald.
Pastrnak has missed the last five games due to his undisclosed injury, but he seems to be nearing a return to action, with his first opportunity to play coming against the Blues on Tuesday. Prior to his absence, the elite winger was mired in a six-game goalless streak during which he notched five helpers, including two with the man advantage, and 19 shots.
