Pastrnak (undisclosed) told reporters Monday that he anticipates returning to action during Boston's three-game road trip, per Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald.

Pastrnak has missed the last five games due to his undisclosed injury, but he seems to be nearing a return to action, with his first opportunity to play coming against the Blues on Tuesday. Prior to his absence, the elite winger was mired in a six-game goalless streak during which he notched five helpers, including two with the man advantage, and 19 shots.