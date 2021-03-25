Pastrnak is slated to play Thursday night against the Islanders, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

After being removed from the COVID list, Pastrnak practiced Wednesday and looked "good, energized," coach Bruce Cassidy noted afterward. Pastrnak, who's tallied in each of his last two games, has logged 14 goals and 26 points in 21 contests overall to date.

