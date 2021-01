Pastrnak (hip) shed his red (non-contact) jersey at Monday's practice, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

With Pastrnak now evidently able to log full-contact work at practice, the Bruins' top right winger continues to inch toward a return to game action. At the very least, Pastrnak appears to be ahead of his initial mid-February estimated return date, though we'd still be surprised if he was back in the team's lineup before the end of January.