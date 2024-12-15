Pastrnak scored a goal, distributed three assists and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Pastrnak helped out on the Bruins' first three goals and then scored the team's last tally 26 seconds into the third period. He's gotten on the scoresheet in six of seven games in December, racking up three goals and seven assists. This was his first four-point effort of the campaign -- he didn't have one last year either, though he did earn three points on 14 occasions in 2023-24. Pastrnak is at 11 goals, 21 helpers, 127 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 32 contests in 2024-25. He's never shot below 10.8 percent in any single season, but he's at just 8.7 percent so far this year, so he's due for some positive regression.