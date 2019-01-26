Bruins' David Pastrnak: Showcases accuracy

Pastrnak closed out Friday's All-Star Skill event by winning the shot accuracy contest in 11.3 seconds, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.

Pastrnak was the first shooter to compete, and nobody after him was able to best his performance. The 22-year-old right wing is certainly known to fantasy hockey players, but the Czech wing should arguably be a bigger star. He's had 34 and 35 goals in his last two campaigns, and he already has 27 goals in 49 contests this year.