Bruins' David Pastrnak: Shuffled around during OT loss

Pastrnak spent parts of Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings moved down to the second line.

Pastrnak was moved down with fellow Czech David Krejci during the first period, although he was reunited with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand on the first line in the third period. Despite the success of the Bruins' first line head coach Bruce Cassidy has been looking for more depth throughout the lineup. Pastrnak himself has eight goals and 11 points in eight games to start the season.