Bruins' David Pastrnak: Sidelined against Wings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pastrnak (undisclosed) will not be available versus the Red Wings on Tuesday, Andrew Fantucchio of Boston Hockey Now reports.
Pastrnak will miss his third straight game due to his undisclosed injury but continues to be classified as day-to-day. Before getting hurt, the 29-year-old winger was stuck in a six-game goal drought during which he tallied five helpers and 19 shots. With Pastrnak out, the Bruins look set to continue deploying Alex Steeves in a first-line role alongside Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie.
