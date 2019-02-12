Bruins' David Pastrnak: Sidelined by thumb injury

Pastrnak, who underwent a procedure on his left thumb, will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

At that juncture, the Bruins will have a better idea of how much time their current leading scorer will miss, but Pastrnak is expected to return before the end of the season, in any case. Prior to losing Pastrnak, the team was already looking to establish more consistent secondary scoring and his injury will present quite a challenge for coach Bruce Cassidy and his staff. For his part, GM Don Sweeney indicated that the star winger's injury won't alter the Bruins' trade deadline approach, but adding punch up front was already thought to be a priority, so a move or two to address that still remains quite plausible.