Pastrnak agreed to terms on an eight-year, $90 million contract extension with Boston on Thursday.

Pastrnak's deal will see him become the highest-paid player with the Bruins starting next season and will have the sixth-highest cap hit in the NHL. Considering the 26-year-old winger has already reached the 40-goal threshold this season, the third time he's hit that mark in the last four seasons, he has certainly earned this extension which will tie him to Boston through the prime of his career.