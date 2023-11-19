Pastrnak delivered three assists Saturday in a 5-2 win over Montreal.
Pasta is a dish best served hot. And hot he is. The winger is on a six-game, 13-point streak that includes 10 helpers. He has three, three-point games in his last four. And oh yah -- the points pushed Pastrnak into a five-way tie for the NHL lead in points (27) with Nikita Kucherov, Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson and J. T. Miller. That list might change by later Saturday night, but the fact remains that Pasta is one of the best performers on an elite menu.
