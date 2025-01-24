Pastrnak had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win over Ottawa on Thursday.

Pastrnak is on a six-game, 14-point streak that includes six goals, and he has 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in his past 11 games. After scuffling early in the season, Pasta is up to 56 points (22 goals, 32 assists) in 50 games, and he's finally looking like the guy who delivered 223 points, including 70 goals, in 164 games over the last two seasons. However, his minus-4 rating this season stands out because Pastrnak has never had a negative season in his 11-year career. It's more a function of the team than him, but it can still add drag to a fantasy season.