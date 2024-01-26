Pastrnak had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime win over the Senators on Thursday.

He put the Bruins up 1-0 late in the first frame on the power play, one-timing a pass from Charlie McAvoy from the point. It was Pastrnak's sixth goal in as many games. Pastrnak (31) is fourth in the in NHL in goals, behind Auston Matthews (39), Sam Reinhart (35) and Nikita Kucherov (32). He's third overall in points (69), behind Nikita Kucherov (83) and Nathan MacKinnon (82).