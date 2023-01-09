Pastrnak scored a hat trick on eight shots, added an assist and went plus-4 in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Ducks.

The second of Pastrnak's goals came on the power play. He only saw 14:19 of ice time -- the winger received some well-earned rest in the third period after dominating in the first two frames. He's scored seven goals and added an assist over four games to begin January. For the season, he's up to 32 tallies, 58 points, 203 shots on net, 41 hits and a plus-20 rating through 40 contests. That puts him on pace for his first career 100-point campaign.