Bruins' David Pastrnak: Skating with Bergeron

Pastrnak skated on a line with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand at Monday's practice.

Monday marked Bergeron's return to practice and the Bruins' top line was thus reunited. It remains to be seen if the trio remains intact, as there's been talk of possibly moving Pastrnak to David Krejci's line, but regardless of who the 23-year-old winger skates with he's going to see top six/power play duty. Additionally, as the regular season approaches, Pastrnak appears past the thumb issue that hampered him at times last season and then during the playoffs. In 66 games in 2018-19, Pastrnak logged 38 goals and 81 points. If he can stay healthy this season, 50 goals and 100 points are achievable milestones for the hard-shooting 2014 first-rounder, who continues to round out his all-around game.